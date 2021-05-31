Holiday alters pickup schedule in Hattiesburg

The Memorial Day holiday compacted the City of Hattiesburg's curbside pickup schedule from five to four days. (Source: City of Hattiesburg)
By WDAM Staff | May 31, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT - Updated May 31 at 11:41 AM

City of Hattiesburg Communications

HATTIESBURG, Miss (WDAM) _ The Memorial Day holiday has altered the City of Hattiesburg garbage/trash/recycling pick-up schedule.

The June 1-June 4 schedule will run as follows:

Tuesday, June 1

  • Garbage (green cans) routinely collected on Mondays
  • Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 1 and Ward 2.

Wednesday, June 2

  • Garbage (green cans) routinely collected on Tuesdays
  • Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 3.

Thursday, June 3

  • Trash (brown cans) and garbage (green cans) for Burkett’s Creek
  • Trash (brown cans) routinely collected on Wednesdays
  • Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 4.

Friday, June 4

  • Trash (brown cans) routinely collected on Thursdays
  • Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 5.

