Holiday alters pickup schedule in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss (WDAM) _ The Memorial Day holiday has altered the City of Hattiesburg garbage/trash/recycling pick-up schedule.
The June 1-June 4 schedule will run as follows:
Tuesday, June 1
- Garbage (green cans) routinely collected on Mondays
- Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 1 and Ward 2.
Wednesday, June 2
- Garbage (green cans) routinely collected on Tuesdays
- Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 3.
Thursday, June 3
- Trash (brown cans) and garbage (green cans) for Burkett’s Creek
- Trash (brown cans) routinely collected on Wednesdays
- Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 4.
Friday, June 4
- Trash (brown cans) routinely collected on Thursdays
- Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 5.
