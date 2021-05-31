Hattiesburg honors fallen service members with Memorial Day ceremony

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg held its annual Memorial Day service at Veteran’s Park downtown Monday. City leaders, veterans, family and friends gathered to honor and remember those from the Hub City area who lost their lives in service to their country.
VFW officials and veterans helped read out the 173 names of local service men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. The names are also engraved at Veteran’s Memorial Park.
The honor guard posted the flags of each branch of the military and observers participated in a moment of silence before posting the prisoners of war and missing in action flag. Officials also presented yellow roses to Gold Star families, including local mothers who lost their family members in service. VFW members also helped post wreaths remembering the lives lost to each war service men and women participated in.
Jose Yepez, an Army veteran who served overseas in Germany twice and Vietnam twice, says this day is very meaningful to those who came home without some of their fellow servicemen and women.
“It means a day that we should and we do recognize all our military members, especially the ones that gave their lives for this country,” Yepez said. “And really recognize all the men and women that gave their lives, shed their blood for this country.”
TJ Gordon, an Army Vietnam veteran and former Hattiesburg veteran of the year, shares similar emotions.
“Memorial Day means a lot to me simply because so many gave so much, gave it all, for everyone else to have the freedom that we have. It’s an honor to recognize the fallen,” Gordon said.
Mississippi Veterans Affairs executive director Stacey Pickering shared remarks about the importance of honoring, remembering and never forgetting those who are no longer with us because of their sacrifice. Yepez and Gordon shared that sentiment.
“Well it is a beautiful day other than it is a little hot,” Yepez said. “That is something that I myself can put up with since those are the people who put up with worse things, and didn’t make it here with us today.”
“Today was beautiful,” Gordon said. “It makes me reflect back to the time I was serving, and I think it’s something that should go on from now as long as we have the United States of America.”
After the service, veterans and family and friends enjoyed a reception at the VFW in honor and remembrance.
