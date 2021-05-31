Great weather for Memorial Day in Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the mid-50s. Today will be mostly sunny all day long. Highs will top out into the upper 80s this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the upper 70s this evening with lows in the low 60s.
Tomorrow will be a little warmer as highs top out into the low 90s. Skies will be mostly sunny.
We’ll move into more of a summertime pattern by Wednesday. Humidity will move back into the area, bring with it a hit-or-miss chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
Scattered thunderstorms will be possible for Thursday and Friday as highs top out into the mid-80s.
Hit-or-miss t-storms will be possible this weekend with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80s for both Saturday and Sunday.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.