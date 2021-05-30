USM’s BSU holding donation drive for incoming international students

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi’s Baptist Student Union is currently taking donations for its incoming international students.
Items that are in need include, but are not limited to:
- Cleaning Supplies (Mops, Brooms, Detergent)
- Non-Perishable Foods
- Bed Sheets (Size Twin XL)
- School Supplies
- Walmart Gift Cards
Donations can be dropped off at the BSU building on campus at USM, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Donations will be accepted through the end of next month.
“Many of them are coming off of the airplane with their luggage and that’s all they have,” stated BSU Director Kris Walters. “We just want to be a place that offers help for internationals when they get to Hattiesburg.”
