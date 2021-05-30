Skies expected to be clear in Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Expect mostly clear skies overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.
On Memorial Day look for sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s and lows by Tuesday morning to be in the lower 60s. You may also see some patchy fog late Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s to around 90 under mostly sunny skies. Patchy fog is in the forecast for Tuesday night with lows in the mid-60s.
On Wednesday look for a 20% chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm with highs around 90.
On Thursday we have a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
Mostly cloudy skies are expected on Friday with a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in themed 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
There is a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the 60s.
