New Pine Belt non-profit to host event to connect, empower women

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Leading Ladies of Laurel is a newly-founded non-profit organization.
On Thursday, it is hosting its first event dubbed, ‘Leading Ladies of Laurel Night.’
“We are going to be featuring leading ladies of Laurel,” said Sheila Hennis, co-founder, Leading Ladies of Laurel. “What it is is ladies that are trailblazers in our area.”
Women of all ages are encouraged to come to William Mason Park in Laurel to receive information regarding women’s health, wellness, social services and community organizations.
“We really saw a need for an organization for women in Laurel that includes all women… just to bring everybody in…,” said Nichole Bush Kelly, co-founder, Leading Ladies of Laurel. “To form a network for women of Laurel to motivate, encourage and support each other.”
Sarah Thomas, a Mississippi native and the first female to referee in the National Football League and the Super Bowl will be the featured speaker along with other female leaders in the community.
“They’re going to talk about how they have made efforts and strides to improve things in Laurel especially for ladies… these are ladies who have overcome odds and obstacles that have always been put up in their ways and how they’ve overcome those barriers and made great success out of their lives,” Hennis said.
Organization founders say they felt led to start Leading Ladies of Laurel to shine a light on the contributions of women in their own backyards.
“We saw that there’s so many women right here in the Laurel/Jones County area that have made a difference not only here locally, but nationally and state-wide,” Hennis said.
They also want to show young women the meaning of ‘girl power.’
“I want her to see how strong women can be,” Kelly said.
Leading Ladies of Laurel Night will begin at 7 p.m. on June 3. There will be door prizes primarily sponsored by female-owned businesses in Laurel.
The event is free and open to the public.
Those attending are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
