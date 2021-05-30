MVLP, Magnolia Bar Assoc. hosting virtual expungement clinic

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - People who wish to have their felony and/or misdemeanor charges expunged will be able to do so in an upcoming virtual workshop.
The Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project and Magnolia Bar Association will host a free virtual expungement workshop on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at 12 p.m.
The workshop will include presentations to discuss the following topics:
- Expungement laws in Mississippi
- Proper protocol when pulled over by police
- Voting rights for ex-offenders
Participants will also find out if their charges are eligible for expungement, and if eligible, they will be contacted to receive legal court documents prepared by licensed state attorneys and/or legal advice on their matter.
Below is a list of documents participants must have to receive services:
- Driver’s license or state-issued ID
- For misdemeanor charges
- Abstract of Court Record (obtained from municipal/justice court in the city where the charges were received)
- Proof of Payment of Fine/Fees
- For Felony Charges
- Sentencing Order or Dismissal Order (obtained from Circuit Court in the county where the charges were received)
- Indictment
- Discharge Order (if probation time served)
- Proof of Payment of Fine/Fees
Participants can join the workshop by calling 1-(312) 626-6799 Access Code: 601-960-9577, or online by clicking here.
Pre-registration for interested participation can be done here.
