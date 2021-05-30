Man shot, killed in George County shooting

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A 28-year-old man was shot and killed in a George County shooting early Friday morning.
Authorities responded to the scene around midnight on Friday at a residence in the 100 block of Roy Street Road in the Basin Community in George County. When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Officials identified the victim as 28-year-old Carrington Street of Lucedale. According to the George County Sheriff’s Office, this is the second fatal shooting in the past two weeks.
At this time, no arrests have been made and it’s an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with any information on this incident or any crime is encouraged to contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601.947.4811. Anonymous tips can be reported to the MS Coast Crime Stoppers by calling 1.877.787.5898
