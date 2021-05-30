Jones finishes runner-up at national JuCo softball tourney

Jones College Sports Information
OXFORD, Ala. (WDAM) – Jones College’s quest for a second softball national championship came up just short Saturday at Choccolocco Park.
Top-ranked Phoenix College staged a final inning comeback, scoring three runs with two outs to overtake the Bobcats 3-2 in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II softball finals.
Had the Bobcats held on, they would have forced a winner-take-all second game between the teams.
Instead, Jones (47-9) finished as national runner-up for a fourth time in (2021, 2017, 2016, 2014) in its past seven national tournament appearances. That stretch also included a national title in 2018.
The tournament was not played in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Phoenix (44-1) ended the year on a 42-game winning streak.
Jones carried a 2-0 lead into the top of the seventh inning, but the Bears loaded the bases with one out on a hit batsman and two singles.
After a lineout at second, Caroline Chilton blooped a single just over the head of Tyesha Cole at third base and on the line to tie the game.
A batter later, Jocellyn LaFlesch singled to left field to score the go-ahead run.
Trailing for the first time, Jones got the tying run to second on Cole’s two-out double to center. She missed a game-tying home run by inches.
A walk put the winning run on before a fielder’s choice to shortstop ended the game.
Nia Luckett (17-6) tossed 6 1/3.innings, scattering eight hits, three runs and four strikeouts before making way for Sterling James in the seventh.
Phoenix’s Brianna Hardy (32-0) allowed two runs on seven hits with eight strikeouts.
Cole, Lauren Lindsey and Sydney Pevey each had multiple hits.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.