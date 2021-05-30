Gulfport shooting leaves firemen temporarily barricaded inside apartment

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - An overnight shooting in Gulfport had firemen temporarily barricaded in an apartment.
It happened around 3 a.m. Sunday at the Emerald Pines Apartments.
Police said Gulfport firemen were responding to a call there, unrelated to the shooting. While the firemen were inside an apartment unit helping someone, police said another person came to the door trying to get in. Without knowing what was going on outside the door, the firemen remained locked inside until police arrived moments later and secured the scene.
Investigators said the shooting victim had been shot in the knee. No arrests have been made at this time.
