Drive-thru job fair coming to Pine Belt Thursday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Citizens of the Pine Belt that are searching for a job will have a chance to meet with some area employers in an upcoming job fair.
The Governor’s Job Fair Network of Mississippi will be hosting the Pine Belt Area Drive-Thru Job Fair on Thursday, June 10 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Forrest County Multipurpose Center parking lot.
More than 35 companies will be in attendance and prepared to conduct on-site interviews.
Participants who wish to attend can pre-register here.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.