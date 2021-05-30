Drive-thru job fair coming to Pine Belt Thursday

More than 35 companies will be in attendance and prepared to conduct on-site interviews. (Source: Governor's Job Fair Network of Mississippi)
By Renaldo Hopkins | May 30, 2021 at 7:47 PM CDT - Updated May 30 at 7:49 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Citizens of the Pine Belt that are searching for a job will have a chance to meet with some area employers in an upcoming job fair.

The Governor’s Job Fair Network of Mississippi will be hosting the Pine Belt Area Drive-Thru Job Fair on Thursday, June 10 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Forrest County Multipurpose Center parking lot.

More than 35 companies will be in attendance and prepared to conduct on-site interviews.

Participants who wish to attend can pre-register here.

