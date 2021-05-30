Animal hospital in Hattiesburg opening new ICU

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Animal Medical Center in Hattiesburg is opening a new intensive care unit.
According to the AMC staff, this is the only ICU for pets within about three hours of Hattiesburg.
“It is huge for people in the Pine Belt and the surrounding areas. This is going to improve the lives of patients all throughout South Mississippi,” stated Associate Veterinarian Brittany Thames.
The ICU has a touch screen monitor that allows staff to control the oxygen and humidity levels within the unit to help aid animals with labored breathing. There are also multiple entrance points on the side and top of the unit to allow for IV lines or medicine tubes.
“The other ways that we were having to supplement oxygen were holding it in front of their little face, putting a little mask on them,” stated Thames. “Anyone that has a dog, especially one that is in distress or sick, they don’t often enjoy having that mask in their face, so this totally avoids that.”
Thames is optimistic that this unit will make life easier for both pets and their owners.
