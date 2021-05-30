Almost $25K in crystal meth seized in Perry Co., suspect charged

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Perry County deputies arrested a man Saturday and seized a major amount of crystal meth, the biggest in the county at the present time.
According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a driver’s license checkpoint on Whitfield Road at Hancock Road.
The suspect, 44-year-old Johnny Freddrick Smith, came through the checkpoint, and deputies, along with K-9 assistance from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, seized a large amount of what was believed to be crystal meth from his vehicle.
After weighing the crystal meth, authorities determined it was about 1 pound, 4 ounces of it, with a possible street value of $25,000 in U.S. currency.
Deputies also seized two firearms and almost $3,700 in U.S. currency.
Smith was arrested and charged with felony drug trafficking and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He had his initial court appearance Sunday, and his bond is set at $151,000.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.