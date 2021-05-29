VFW, Scouts team up to place flags on veterans’ graves

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A veterans organization and some South Mississippi scouts teamed up Saturday to honor the memory of hundreds of Pine Belt veterans.
VFW Post 3036 and about 150 scouts from across the Pine Belt placed American flags on veterans’ graves at Highland and Roseland Park cemeteries.
Post 3036 has been doing this every Memorial Day weekend for about 25 years.
“It feels like just an honor for me to respect these (veterans) and honor their memory, for how they served for us,” said Cade Skipper, 13, a scout in Troop 3 of Scouts BSA in Petal.
“They’re the reason we’re here in America and still free and why we get to experience America for what America is,” said Aiden Law, another 13-year-old from Troop 3.
Post 3036 incoming commander Rickey Hosey said about 2,000 flags were placed on graves.
Hosey said soldiers from Camp Shelby and members of American Legion Post 24 also volunteered on the project.
