Veterans share their thoughts on Memorial Day

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Some veterans in the Pine Belt are sharing their thoughts about this Memorial Day holiday.
They hope you’ll pause and reflect on those who died to help keep us free.
“It’s a great opportunity for the American people to reflect on what soldiers, sailors, airmen have done for their nation, those who have given all,” said retired Maj. Gen. Buford C. Blount.
“You’ve just got to be aware of what’s going on instead of just partying,” said specialist Arzaver Lang, of Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center. “This is not just like a fun day for everybody, not for us anyway, because we lose people special to us.”
“Take this time to enjoy your family, take this time to enjoy your friends, take this time to enjoy your community and utilize that in a positive note,” said Col. Rick Weaver, commander of Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center.
“This is a time we can just pause and say thank you, Lord, for these men and women that have meant so much for our country,” said James Vise, a veteran and member of American Legion Post 53 in Lucedale.
