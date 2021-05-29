‘For Us By Us’ mobile market makes its way to Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A New Orleans-based market called “For Us By Us” has made its way to Hattiesburg.
”For Us By Us” helps Black-owned businesses and Black educators help educate the African-American community on health and wellness and financial stability.
“When we help businesses grow in our community, we help our communities grow,” said Alexis Smith, co-founder of “For Us By Us.”
“We do this once a month in New Orleans, the last Saturday of every month. This is our first mobile market and wanted to bring it to my hometown, Hattiesburg, Miss.,” said co-founder Jailaih Gowdi.
The market was held at the Hattiesburg Community Arts Center from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Several community members spoke at the event, including Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker and Democratic Hattiesburg mayoral candidate Lakeylah White.
For more information on the “For Us By Us” Market, click here.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.