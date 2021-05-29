Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Two-year-old girl becomes youngest American member of Mensa

Two-year-old Kashe West from California is the youngest American to become a member of Mensa.
Two-year-old Kashe West from California is the youngest American to become a member of Mensa.(Sukhjit Athwal via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (CNN) - Two-year-old Kashe West can name all the elements on the periodic table, identify all 50 states by shape and location and she’s learning Spanish.

The California toddler has become the youngest American member of Mensa.

The organization’s membership is strictly limited to those who score at the highest levels in IQ tests.

According to Kashe’s parents, a pediatrician noticed she seemed advanced for her age. So, the family took her to a psychologist, who administered the Mensa test.

The result concluded Kashe had an IQ of 146, her family says.

Her family says they will continue to encourage Kashe’s learning but plan to let her set the tone on whatever topics she wants to learn.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After weighing the crystal meth, authorities determined it was about 1 pound, 4 ounces of it,...
Almost $25K in crystal meth seized in Perry Co., suspect charged
GoFundMe set up for family of MHP Trooper John Harris
GoFundMe set up for family of MHP Trooper John Harris
Perry County deputies managed to seize illegal drugs while an arrest warrant and two separate...
3 arrested on illegal drug charges in Perry Co.
Ryan Och and Charlie Fischer
USM baseball headed to Oxford Regional

Latest News

When a young woman's health issues made it impossible for her to attend her high school...
Community holds drive-thru celebration for graduate with disabilities
This image released by Red Table Talk shows TV personality Kelly Osbourne, who will appear in...
Kelly Osbourne opens up about drug and alcohol addictions
Johnson & Johnson denies that its talc products cause cancer and it called the verdict in the...
Justices reject Johnson & Johnson appeal of $2B talc verdict
When a young woman's health issues made it impossible for her to attend her high school...
Community holds drive-thru celebration for graduate with disabilities
Moderna is filing for a Biologics License Application with the FDA for its COVID-19 vaccine,...
Moderna files for full COVID-19 vaccine approval