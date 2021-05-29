New Seminary retailer to give shoppers more options

SEMINARY, Miss. (WDAM) - A new retailer in Seminary is giving local shoppers new options and bringing some much-needed sales tax revenue into town.
A new Family Dollar officially opened in town Saturday morning.
Seminary town leaders say it’s just the second new business to open in town since the pandemic began.
The store is located on State Route 590, near U.S. Highway 49 and down the street from a Dollar General.
“We have three banks, we have three medical clinics, we have a couple of dollar stores, a great grocery store, a couple of hardware establishments and we’re growing,” said Seminary mayor Rick Hux.
“It increases our tax base, which allows our officials to expand their services to the people in our community,” said Marie Shoemake, executive director of the Covington County Chamber of Commerce.
Hux says Seminary has more than 300 residents.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.