2nd annual Memorial Day golf tournament benefits local military museum

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A 2-day golf tournament in Laurel Saturday & Sunday is benefiting the Veterans Memorial Museum.
The first day of the second annual tournament began at 9 a.m. Saturday morning and wrapped up just before 2 p.m. at Dixie Golf Club.
All proceeds from the tournament will go to the Veterans Memorial Museum, which is a non-profit organization.
“For the museum, it’s a great way for us to not only get our name out there... but, you know, to try and get some money coming in the door because the only way we keep the lights on, and the doors open is by donation,” said Jeff Weber, social media coordinator & website administrator, Veterans Memorial Museum.
According to event officials, a $100 entry fee covers the cost of daily cart use, two mulligans per day and on-course beverage service. We’re told 22 teams are participating in the tournament this year.
The museum houses thousands of military artifacts and aims to honor the men and women who served in the military.
“I think this place is incredibly important. If for nothing else, we get to share the heroes,” Weber said.
The museum’s Memorial Day events don’t stop with the golf tournament.
“Monday morning at 10 o’clock, we will have our normal, live in-person Memorial Day commemoration and ceremony in the parking lot,” Weber said.
Monday’s Memorial Day ceremony is open to the public.
Veterans Memorial Museum is located at 920 Hillcrest Drive in Laurel.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.