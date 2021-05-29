Win Stuff
Major theater chains drop mask requirements for vaccinated moviegoers

AMC, Regal and Cinemark all say fully vaccinated customers are no longer required to wear a mask inside their theaters.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT
(CNN) - Major movie theater chains are ditching their face mask requirements.

AMC, Regal and Cinemark all say fully vaccinated customers are no longer required to wear a mask inside their theaters.

For others, masks will now be “strongly encouraged,” but can be removed when eating or drinking.

The cinema chains point to latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance in making the changes but will abide by any more stringent state or local ordinances.

Theaters will continue other COVID-19 health safety measures, including reduced capacity and enhanced cleaning procedures.

Employees will still be required to wear face coverings.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

