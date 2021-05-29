La. Tech rallies from 8-run deficit to down USM 11-10 in extra innings

RUSTON, La. (WDAM) _ Steele Netterville’s two-out double in the bottom of the 10th inning scored Hunter Wells from first base with the winning run as Louisiana Tech University rallied from an 8-0 deficit to down the University of Southern Mississippi 11-10 Saturday afternoon in 10 innings.
With the comeback, the 18th-ranked Bulldogs (39-17) forced a second game with the 16th-ranked Golden Eagles (37-18) in the semifinal round of the 2021 Conference USA Baseball Championship at J.C. Love Field.
The teams will meet again at 7:30 p.m., with the winner advancing to Sunday’s 1 p.m. title game against Old Dominion University.
The Monarchs came out of their side of the bracket swinging Saturday morning, swatting a C-USA-tournament-record seven home runs in a 13-5 win over Florida Atlantic University.
USM seemed firmly in control of its game a few hours later, with Christopher Sargent driving in four runs on a pair of home runs as the Golden Eagles built an 8-0 lead.
But Drew Boyd hit a batter to open the bottom of the fifth inning followed by a Dustin Dickerson throwing error to put two on with no outs.
By the time the inning ended, Boyd was out of the game, Tech had scored six runs to get back in the game and momentum had shifted to the home-standing Bulldogs.
Sargent drove in his fifth run of the game with a single in the sixth inning, but Tech scored twice in the seventh and two more runs in the eighth to take a 10-9 lead.
Danny Lynch led off the ninth inning with a home run to tie the game and Tyler Stuart kept Tech off the scoreboard to send the game into extra innings.
After going 1-2-3 in the top of the 10th inning, Stuart got the first two outs in the bottom of the frame.
But he walked Wells and Netterville ended the game with a drive into the right-center field gap.
It was the Bulldogs’ second walk-off win in extra innings in the tournament.
