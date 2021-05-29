Home rehabilitation applications to be taken in Hattiesburg

Home rehabilitation applications to be taken in Hattiesburg
The City of Hattiesburg will be accepting initial applications on June 15 for home rehabilitation financial assistance. (Source: City of Hattiesburg Communications)
By WDAM Staff | May 29, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT - Updated May 29 at 11:26 AM

From City of Hattiesburg Communications

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ The City of Hattiesburg’s Community Development Division will be accepting pre-screening applications for its Homeowner Rehabilitation Program.

Interested parties can turn in applications between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15, at the Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center, 220 W. Front St., Hattiesburg.

Certain criteria must be met to submit an application, including:

  • Home must be located within city limits
  • Home must be applicant’s primary residence
  • Must have resided in home at least one year
  • Valid identification must be provided when application submitted
  • Must be HUD-income eligible

For additional details and the pre-screening application: Informational flier_ https://bit.ly/3wJ4jmX ; pre-screening application: https://bit.ly/3uwVLOy .

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.