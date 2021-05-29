Home rehabilitation applications to be taken in Hattiesburg

From City of Hattiesburg Communications
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ The City of Hattiesburg’s Community Development Division will be accepting pre-screening applications for its Homeowner Rehabilitation Program.
Interested parties can turn in applications between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15, at the Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center, 220 W. Front St., Hattiesburg.
Certain criteria must be met to submit an application, including:
- Home must be located within city limits
- Home must be applicant’s primary residence
- Must have resided in home at least one year
- Valid identification must be provided when application submitted
- Must be HUD-income eligible
For additional details and the pre-screening application: Informational flier_ https://bit.ly/3wJ4jmX ; pre-screening application: https://bit.ly/3uwVLOy .
