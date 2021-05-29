Hattiesburg opens splash pad in Palmers Crossing

From City of Hattiesburg Communications
Hattiesburg, Miss. (WDAM) – Children in southeast Hattiesburg will have a new way to keep cool this summer.
City of Hattiesburg and Forrest County officials were joined by Palmers Crossing community members Saturday morning to officially open a splash pad at Dewitt Sullivan Park on Old Airport Road.
The pad, the first large-scale, publicly-accessible splash area in the city, features 3-D elements and decorative features.
Music notes and railroad tracks pay tribute to the community through a notable Mississippi Blues site, the Hi-Hat Club.
“This splash pad will provide children and families a fun activity for years to come, while also telling the story of the Palmers Crossing community,” Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said. “Today is a testament to our citizens choosing to make investments in the next generation and the power of collaboration between our city and county governments.”
The splash pad will be in operation seven days a week, Sunday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. There is no cost.
The $225,000 project was fully funded through a one-cent restaurant and hotel/motel tax passed by Hattiesburg voters in April 2019 for parks and recreation projects.
“I’d like to say thanks to our citizens who voted in favor of the tax that allows us to do projects like this,” Hattiesburg Ward Five Councilman Nick Brown said. “I believe this amenity will be used greatly, and this is just the beginning of the progress that we’ll continue to see for our community.”
Thanks to an inter-agency agreement with the Forrest County Board of Supervisors, the pad became the second amenity that the City of Hattiesburg has added to Dewitt Sullivan Park, a public space managed by Forrest County.
The pad joins s a pavilion built and later named in honor of long-time Palmers community member, Frankie R. Benton, who passed away in late 2020.
“We have worked well with the city and this is a testament of both working together,” Forrest County District Four Supervisor Rod Woullard.
“I would be remiss if I didn’t bring up Mr. Dewitt Sullivan, who this park is named after. He provided the nine acres for us to build this park, and he provided the vision. I thank him, his wife and their family; and I can’t wait to see what they think when they come back and see the vision complete.”
This is one of 17 projects committed for funding under the one-cent restaurant and hotel/motel tax.
Additional completed “Your Penny at Work” projects include:
- Thames Elementary gym renovation
- Renovation and upkeep of the Hattiesburg Community Arts Center
- Lighting improvements at Tatum Tennis Court Complex
- Basketball and tennis courts behind Ebenezer Church
- Drainage and lighting at Ninth Street baseball park
- Walking trail extension at Duncan Lake
- Batting cages at Vernon Dahmer Park
For a full report regarding Your Penny at Work, visit yourpennyatwork.com.
