Calm and warm weather set for Memorial Day weekend

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Saturday! Hope you are having a great Memorial Day weekend. Today’s high is 83 with a low of 57.
Sunday’s high holds true to the beautiful weather as well as our high sill be at 81 with a low of 57.
On Memorial Day itself, temperatures get a little warmer, but it still will be pleasant outside. The high for Monday is 87 and a low of 61.
Tuesday should be a nice day for us as well, with 89 for the high and a low of 65.
Now as we move into Wednesday our rain chances move back into the area. Wednesday holds a 20% chance for showers with a high of 89 and a low of 68.
Thursday and Friday, we get a higher chance for rain chances with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with highs in the upper 80′s and lows in the upper 60′s.
As we go into next weekend, Saturday also holds a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms and the high will be in the upper 80s with lows in the low 70s.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.