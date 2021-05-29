3 arrested on illegal drug charges in Perry Co.

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Perry County deputies managed to seize illegal drugs while an arrest warrant and two separate traffic stops this week.
According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was serving an arrest warrant on Will Hinton Road on Wednesday.
The deputy found the suspect in possession of illegal narcotics while serving the warrant.
Joseph Tyler Cameron, 28, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance (meth) and drug court violation.
On the next day, two separate traffic stops were made – one on Front Street in Richton and another in the Beaumont area – resulting in the seizure of illegal drugs.
Shannon Moon, 44, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (meth) while in possession of a firearm.
Travis Jerold Rylee, 48, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance (meth).
