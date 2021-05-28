Woman found dead near Duncan Lake identified, death ruled homicide

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman found dead Thursday afternoon behind Duncan Lake in Hattiesburg has been identified and her death ruled a homicide, Hattiesburg police said.
After a preliminary autopsy at the Mississippi State Crime Lab, the identity of the deceased woman has been confirmed as Lashaun “Shaun” Collins, 37, of Hattiesburg, according to Lisa Klem, Forrest County deputy coroner.
According to the preliminary autopsy, the death has been ruled a homicide.
However, due to the nature of the ongoing investigation, Hattiesburg police said they were not releasing the cause of death at this time.
Collins officially was declared Tuesday a missing person by Hattiesburg police, who asked for the public’s help in locating her.
Collins was discovered just before noon on Thursday.
If you have any information pertaining to Lashaun Collins, or any information pertaining to the ongoing investigation, please contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.
