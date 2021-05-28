Sunny Friday morning with hit-or-miss thunderstorms in afternoon

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the low 70s. Today will be partly cloudy in the morning with scattered thunderstorms firing up in the afternoon as a weak front moves through. Highs will top out into the upper 80s this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the upper 70s this evening with lows in the mid-60s.
We’ll start off your weekend with partly cloudy skies on Saturday. I can’t rule out a stray storm, but most of us will stay dry. Highs will be in the low 80s with lower humidity.
Sunday and Memorial Day will be nice with sunny skies, cooler temps, much lower humidity! Highs will only be in the mid to upper 80s.
Tuesday will be sunny before the humidity and showers return late next week.
