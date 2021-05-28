Speaker Gunn visits Shelby, addresses possibility of special session

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Speaker of the House Philip Gunn visited Hattiesburg Friday to take part in an annual Memorial Day ceremony at Camp Shelby.
While there, he spoke about the possibility of a special session to preserve Mississippi’s initiative process.
This comes after the Mississippi Supreme Court overturned Initiative 65, an initiative establishing a medical marijuana program for the state that was supported by three-quarters of voters in Mississippi.
The Court said the procedure for putting the initiative on the ballot was unconstitutional.
That ruling could have implications for other initiatives that were passed using the same process.
Gunn says he supports a special session.
“I think the citizens of the state have the right through the initiative process to express their views that is a very valuable right and we as the Legislature need to protect that. We need to reinstate that as quickly as possible,” Gunn said. “On the medical marijuana front, the citizens spoke very loudly last November when they voted 75% to have a medical marijuana program. So we as the Legislature have a responsibility to go and figure that out as well. So, I do favor a special session to a address those things. I think both those things need to be reinstated.
“The way we have operated on special sessions in recent years is to try to work out agreements ahead of time then call a special session for one day and get in and get out and do it, so I don’t think a special session is going to be called until we’ve had some discussions, but I’ve already started that process.”
Gunn was keynote speaker for the ceremony at Camp Shelby.
