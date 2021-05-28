New USO opens at Camp Shelby

By Charles Herrington | May 28, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT - Updated May 28 at 3:13 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The first USO in 75 years has officially opened at Camp Shelby.

A ribbon was cut Friday during a grand opening reception.

The facility is a recreation center for all service personnel who train at Camp Shelby.

While there, they can watch TV, use the internet or play ping pong.

Hours for the facility are 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The last USO at Camp Shelby closed down in 1946, after the end of World War Two.

