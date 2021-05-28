Mississippi Marine killed in WWI honored at Camp Shelby Memorial Day service

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A U.S. Marine from Mississippi who was killed in action in World War I was honored during a Memorial Day ceremony at Camp Shelby Friday.
James Howell Grantham, 20, of Lucedale, was a corpsman who died in combat on Nov. 1, 1918, just ten days before the end of the war.
Grantham was the Gold Star Honoree during a holiday service at the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum.
Members of Grantham’s family attended the ceremony.
Grantham’s great-nephew, Eddie Bufkin, helped place a wreath in Grantham’s honor at the museum’s Gold Star Memorial.
Philip Gunn, speaker of the Mississippi House of Representatives, gave the keynote address at the ceremony.
