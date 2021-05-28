Mississippi Aviation Heritage Museum adds to collection with donated helicopter

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Aviation Heritage Museum located on Pass Road in Gulfport opened in October of last year and showcases great milestones in flight.
In helping the museum add to its collection, Air Force veteran Michael Klor donated his RotorWay two-seat helicopter to the museum. The helicopter will need to be reassembled before being displayed.
Klor hopes people seeing aircraft up close like the one he donated will grow interest in aviation on the Coast.
“You get some use out of it, the public and kids can look at it,” said Klor. “It’s a unique deal, it looks just like a real big helicopter.”
Museum Executive Director Francisco Gonzalez said donations like Klor’s have played a big role in making the museum become a reality.
“How cool is that, it’s been like that all around this museum, it’s just been people trying to make it (museum) come alive,” said Gonzalez.
Gonzalez is continuing to take steps to grow the museum. He’s working with the Mississippi Gulf Coast National Heritage Area on a grant to bring a flight simulator to the museum.
The museum will be open during the Memorial Day weekend including for the holiday on Monday.
For more information on the Mississippi Aviation Heritage Museum, click here.
