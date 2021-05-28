Laurel crossing guard spreads joy with her dance moves

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - As school wraps up for many kids in the Pine Belt, WDAM wanted to take the time to highlight a crossing guard in Laurel who has made many children smile on their way to school.
If you have dropped off your child at Laurel Magnet School of the Arts this school year, you’ve definitely seen Quenonas Evans.
Evans is a crossing guard who likes to get everyone’s day going with her stellar moves.
“I just like to keep a smile on people’s face and I just like to keep kids happy,” Evans said. “A lot of people went through a lot because of COVID-19, school closed and all of that and I just like to bring joy. I’m just me. I wake up like this, I’m just me. I’m just a happy person.”
“The kids be trying to stand up out their seat belts to see her to watch her when they pull up cause they’ve got to stick their heads out the window and speak and wave to her,” Phyllis Snowden, a parent and LMSA PTO vice president said.
Evans is one of seven crossing guards hired by the Laurel Police Department.
“I have filled in for her before and it’s challenging,” Capt. Shannon Caraway said. “So, when she’s up here, it’s like it’s effortless, so she does a really good job.”
To show how thankful they are for her positive energy, the school held three appreciation days for Evans last month in April.
“You can have a bad day, she’s going to put a smile on your face,” Snowden said. “In the evening time, she’s going to put a smile on your face. It’s sprinkling, she puts a smile on your face.”
Although you may not see her by the school during the summer months, Evans says you’ll likely catch her dancing somewhere in a store.
“I just want people to take life and just be you,” Evans said. “Just be you and live as you can live for the fullest. You never know what’s going to come at the end. Just live life and be happy.”
Evans says she’s been a crossing guard since 1992.
