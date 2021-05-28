Hyde-Smith, Wicker vote no to creating committee to investigate Capitol riots

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDAM) – As far as Mississippi’s two United States senators are concerned, the January attack on the Capitol already has more than enough cooks in the kitchen.
Both Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) and Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) voted against the “National Commission to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol Complex Act,” saying that another investigating body was not needed.
“There are, in fact, multiple bipartisan congressional investigations underway, including work by the Rules Committee,” Hyde-Smith said in a release.
“The Justice Department, (Federal Bureau of Investigation) and law enforcement are also actively pursuing the prosecution of those who broke the law as part of the (Jan.) 6 riot. I support these ongoing activities and responsible efforts to improve security at the Capitol.”
Wicker offered a list of investigations that remain in progress or already have concluded, including:
- Criminal investigations: The U.S. Capitol Police, in coordination with the FBI and other law enforcement agencies, have been conducting a full investigation of the criminal activity that occurred that day
The (Department of Justice) has announced that (more than) 400 individuals have already been arrested, Wicker said.
- Impeachment proceedings: The impeachment proceedings in February closely scrutinized the events of Jan. 6
- U.S. Capitol Police/Office of the Inspector General: The OIG has released three reports on the events of Jan. 6
- Task Force 1-6 Capitol Security Review: In March, at the direction of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Lt. General Russell Honore completed a six-week review of security procedures at the Capitol and produced a report detailing his recommendations
- The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and Rules and Committee: Two Senate committees with jurisdiction over Capitol Hill security have held two joint hearings to date
The committees are working on a joint, bipartisan report to be released in the coming weeks, Wicker said.
“It is clear that the events of Jan. 6 have been and will continue to be investigated by Congress and our law enforcement agencies,” Wicker said in a statement. “It is my view that adding a new commission to this mix would inevitably delay and distract from the productive investigations already underway.”
