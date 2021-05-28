Hattiesburg City Council receives 2020 audit

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A special called city council meeting was called in Hattiesburg on Friday, May 28, to receive the city’s fiscal year 2020 audit.
After taking office in 2017, Mayor Toby Barker identified several goals for the city’s financial recovery.
Six audits were fast-tracked which included three which needed to be brought into compliance and 2 from the city’s previous administration that needed to be completed.
Hattiesburg City Council President, Carter Carroll, said with this latest audit, the city will be up to date with their financial audits.
”We’ve received our audit and it was very good,” Carroll said, “We had a few findings but that is because we are upgrading our software and once that software is upgraded, then we will eliminate these findings.”
”It was a well-done audit, we’re in good shape, so we’re very happy that we are now caught up and in fact, we’re ahead of schedule on our audits to the government.” he added.
The special called city council meeting was held in the Jackie Dole Community Center.
