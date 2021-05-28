Former Laurel Mayor Melvin Mack dies

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Former Laurel Mayor Melvin Mack has died, according to city officials.
Mack became the first Black mayor of the city after being elected in 2005. He served two terms before retiring in 2013.
Before becoming mayor, Mack served on both the Laurel City Council and the Jones County Board of Supervisors.
Mack was succeeded by current Mayor Johnny Magee.
Mack’s death was confirmed by Ward 6 Councilwoman Grace Amos and Ward 4 Councilman George Carmichael.
