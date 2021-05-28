Former Democratic candidate for Hattiesburg mayor challenges primary results

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A former Democratic candidate for mayor of Hattiesburg is challenging the municipal primary and runoff results, claiming the results do not reflect the number of votes legally cast.
Venessa Jones filed a petition in Forrest County Circuit Court on May 17, requesting the court set a hearing and declare the certification of the results were in error and that Jones should be certified as the true winner.
Lakeylah White defeated Jones in the Democratic runoff on April 27, receiving 783 votes to Jones’ 749 votes.
White and Jones advanced to a runoff after receiving the most votes in a three-candidate primary on April 6. In that election, Jones led with 1,011 votes to White’s 895 votes. A third candidate, Stacey Jones, received 304 votes.
Jones named White, the Forrest County Democratic Party, the Lamar County Democratic Party and the Election Commission for the City of Hattiesburg as defendants in the complaint. Brandon Rue, White’s former campaign manager and former chairman of the Forrest County Democratic Executive Committee, was also listed in the complaint.
In the petition, Jones claims there were irregularities in ballot counting during the runoff, particularly in absentee ballots.
She also claims that there were 19 instances of people who voted in the runoff despite living outside of the city or living outside the precinct they voted in, as well as people who voted on election day that could not have cast a ballot in person.
The petition also alleges that there was an instance of “improper voter assistance, intimidation, and interference caused by a representative of White.” It cites the alleged case of a vulnerable adult who said she wanted to vote for Jones but a representative of White “violated her wishes and voted for Defendant White.”
Jones also alleges a total of 56 discrepancies in ballots that were reviewed by her campaign, though the nature of the discrepancies was not detailed.
The petition also alleges that White was not a resident of Hattiesburg and should not have been certified as a candidate by the Democratic Executive Committee of Forrest County.
“While the charting purpose of the Democratic Party in party primaries is to exercise impartiality and evenhandedness as between candidates, Hattiesburg’s April 6, 2021 primary and April 27, 2021 run-off were shrouded in fraud, bias, conflicts of interest, endorsements, and showing favoritism,” the petition reads.
Jones said in the petition that she previously contested the election results with the Forrest County Democratic Executive Committee. She also filed an appeal with the Mississippi Democratic Party.
In the complaint to the state party, Jones alleged that there was a conflict of interest in the Forrest County Democratic Executive Committee due to Rue serving as White’s campaign manager and being chairman of the committee.
Rue told WDAM that he resigned as chairman of the committee on Feb. 6, prior to joining White’s campaign.
“I resigned as the chairman of the Forrest County Democratic Party right after the qualification deadline,” Rue said. “That was always the plan because I knew I was going to go on to work on LaKeylah’s campaign. As the chairman, I did have to oversee the qualifications meeting of each of the candidates, but I did not participate in any of the votes. So I did not vote on LaKeylah’s qualification, Vanessa’s qualification or any of the other, previously, five Democratic candidates that were previously qualified.”
Rue said he stopped working for White’s campaign on April 10 due to illness, saying he has not been connected to her campaign since then and has not had any internal contact with the Forrest County Democratic Executive Committee regarding elections.
Jones claims the committee ignored complaints about candidates living outside the city when Rue was chairman.
Two Democratic candidates for the city council did have their qualifications challenged based on residency requirements, with the Forrest County Democratic Executive Committee upholding the certifications after hearings on Feb. 17.
Rue said he was present at the challenges because he was chairman at the time the candidates’ were certified.
Special-appointed judges later heard the cases, with Ward 4 candidate Brad Parker being disqualified and the certification of Ward 1 candidate Ken Chambers being upheld.
WDAM spoke with White on Friday to get a response to the petition filed by Jones.
“I am the official Democratic nominee,” White said. “The votes were certified on May 5. We’re looking forward to this election on June 8 and moving forward as a Democratic nominee. I would think that the agenda of both of us would be to move Hattiesburg forward and change the dynamics of the seat. Personal endeavors should not be an issue, it should be about the community, not for self. So I question the reason behind it. Is it for self? At the end of the day, you’re working for the other party if you’re not working for the people, and you’re not looking for the Democratic Party.”
The Hattiesburg Election Commission also responded to the petition. In a statement to WDAM, the commission said, ”The Hattiesburg Election Commission does not oversee the primary elections and we will be filing a motion today to have the commission dismissed from the lawsuit.”
White is set to face incumbent Mayor Toby Barker, an independent, on June 8.
