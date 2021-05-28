Deason Home to hold Open House on Saturday

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A bit of history will be on display this Saturday in Ellisville.
The Deason Home will have its open house from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., giving visitors an opportunity to tour the home. Admission will be $5.
Built in the mid-1800s, the Deason Home is known as the oldest home in Jones County and is also one of the state’s most “haunted houses” and has been featured in several paranormal activity shows and documentaries.
It was the home of Amos and Eleanor Deason and was originally situated on a 700 homestead.
The one-story house was constructed of hand-hewn timbers cut from the area and the heavy framework was pinned together with wooden pegs. The home was built in the Greek Revival-style architecture and painted white to resemble marble.
The home gained notoriety during the Civil War when Major Amos McLemore, a Confederate officer, was assassinated there. He had been sent to the area to round up the legendary Newt Knight.
The home is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and located at 410 Anderson Street in Ellisville.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.