Bobcats reach national JuCo softball semifinals

From Jones College Sports Information
OXFORD, Ala. (WDAM) – The Bobcat Express continues to roll at the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Softball World Series.
Lauren Pope’s single and a bobble in the outfield in the bottom of the ninth inning scored pinch-runner Sydney Pevey with the game’s only run, lifting No. 2 Jones to a 1-0 victory over No. 3 Louisburg (N.C.) College Thursday
Jones extended its winning streak to 24 games while snapping Louisburg’s 35-game win streak
More importantly, the Bobcats’ fourth consecutive win at the national tournament vaulted the Bobcats (46-7) into an 11 a.m.. semifinal Friday’, where Jones will face No. 1 Phoenix College (42-1).
The Jones-Phoenix winner will move into the national title game and would have to be beaten twice on Saturday.
Friday’s game will be streaming live on NJCAA.org/network.
Jones starting pitcher Nia Luckett got a no-decision Thursday, despite allowing just one hit, a one-out single in the seventh inning.
Luckett struck out nine, including six consecutive batters over the second and third innings.
Jones had a chance to take the lead in the third inning when Kristian Edwards’ double sent Luckett to third. A foul out, however, ended the scoring chance.
Jones had another shot in the bottom of the eighth inning, Kat Wallace and Luckett both walked to put runners on first base and second base with no outs.
But Louisburg turned a double play and then got a pop out to end the threat.
A base-running mistake hurt the Canes in the top of the ninth inning.
Pinch runner Kendall Bowers advanced to third on a two-out single to short, but was tagged out at home after not realizing the runner was safe at first. She was out by six feet.
Jones ended the game in the bottom of the ninth.
MACCC Player of the Year, Lauren Lindsey, doubled to lead off the inning and Pevey ran for her.
A batter later, Pope singled to right field to advance Pevey to third and a bobble by the outfielder allowed her to score for the walk-off winner.
Jones reliever Sterling James (16-1) came on in the eighth inning and allowed three hits while striking out two.
Edwards and Pope had four of Jones’ six hits.
