Tim’s Two Cents: USM assistant athletic director/communications Jack Duggan
This week's episode of Tim's Two Cents podcast will feature WDAM's Tim Doherty talking with University of Southern Mississippi sports information director Jack Duggan. (Source: WDAM)
By Tim Doherty | May 27, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT - Updated May 27 at 4:27 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with Jack Duggan, assistant athletic director/communications for the University of Southern Mississippi.

Duggan is in his 13th season heading up the sports information department at his alma mater. He and his staff provide statistics, arrange interviews and produce preseason profiles and gameday notes and background for the program’s 15 sports.

Duggan talks about USM baseball, which is in Ruston, La., this week at the 2021 Conference USA baseball championship.

The Golden Eagles, who have appeared in the last four tournament title games, are hoping to pad their postseason résumé with another run through the conference’s postseason bracket.

