Sen. Wicker on Biden’s list of Republicans who ‘bragged’ about the American Rescue Plan

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - President Joe Biden is calling out thirteen Republicans who he says “bragged” about his American Rescue Plan even after they voted against it.
At an event Thursday, Biden commented that no Senate or House Republican voted for his $1.9 trillion stimulus package that was passed at the beginning of his presidency.
“I’m not going to embarrass anyone, but I have here a list of how, back in their districts, they’re bragging about the Rescue Plan,” Biden said before holding the list to the crowd.
Senator Roger Wicker (R, Miss.) was one of the names on the list, with it stating that Wicker “touted the restaurant revitalization fund.”
This in reference to Wicker’s RESTAURANTS Act, which provided $28.6 billion for restaurants that had struggled to keep business during the pandemic. This was included in the American Rescue Plan.
“I mean, some people have no shame,” Biden stated before laughing. “But I’m happy they know that it benefited their constituents. That’s okay with me.”
