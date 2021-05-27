Section of Highway 49 near USM dedicated to Clyde Kennard

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Clyde Kennard was the first Black man to apply for admission to the University of Southern Mississippi.
Although he was denied twice, his efforts paved the way for change. Thursday, a portion of U.S. Highway 49 near the university was dedicated to him.
Kennard’s niece, Valerie Gilliam, says she is thankful.
“It’s a blessing, and I’m glad that someone was looking out for my uncle,” Gilliam said. “I think he would be very proud if he was living.”
The person “looking out” for her uncle was Missississippi Sen. Juan Barnett.
Barnett says the idea started out as a small thought.
“It started with a conversation between me and the late Mr. Alvin Eaton about the possibility of just naming a street, but the more I thought on it, the street was not enough,” Barnett said.
He says Kennard deserved more than just a local city street, he deserved something bigger and better. Kennard deserved a highway.
“His marker needs to be in a place where everyone that has the opportunity to travel through Hattiesburg or to Hattiesburg can see the marker of Mr. Clyde Kennard and can know what he died for,” Barnett said.
This did not happen overnight. It was months of hard work in the making. Seeing it finally come into play has left him speechless.
“There’s not enough words to describe how I feel right now,” Barnett said. “But I am glad that we can finally give Mr. Kennard some justice that he deserves.”
The stretch of highway dedicated to Kennard starts at the intersection of Highway 49 and Hardy Street and it runs north for 1 mile. It runs along the campus border for everyone visiting from near and far to see.
