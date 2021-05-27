Random shower possible in Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the upper 60s. Today will be partly cloudy with a small chance of a random shower this afternoon. Highs will top out into the low 90s this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the upper 70s this evening with lows in the low 60s.
A weak system will move into the area tomorrow, giving us partly cloudy skies and a chance of some hit-or-miss thunderstorms in the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
We’ll start off your weekend with a chance of a few spotty thunderstorms on Saturday. Highs will be in the low 80s with lower humidity.
Sunday and Memorial Day will be nice with sunny skies, cooler temps, much lower humidity! Highs will only be in the mid to upper 80s.
Tuesday will be sunny before the humidity and showers return late next week.
