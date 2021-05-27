Pine Belt military museums to host in-person Memorial Day ceremonies

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Some military museums in the Pine Belt will host in-person ceremonies to honor the nation’s fallen heroes for the Memorial Day holiday.
The Veterans Memorial Museum in Laurel will hold a ceremony on Memorial Day, May 31, at 10 a.m. at the museum on Hillcrest Drive. That event is free and open to the public.
During the ceremony, Gold Star Mothers will be recognized. Attendees are also invited to tour the museum in small groups after the ceremony.
Last year’s Memorial Day service at the museum was canceled due to the pandemic.
At Camp Shelby, the administrators and staff at the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum will hold an early in-person Memorial Day ceremony on Friday, May 28, at 10:30 a.m.
During that event, a wreath will be laid at the museum’s Gold Star Memorial. The public is also invited to attend. It will also be live-streamed.
In 2020, the museum hosted a Memorial Day service that was a virtual-only event.
Following the ceremony, a grand opening will be held at the new USO at Camp Shelby. It’s the first to open at the post since World War II.
In Hattiesburg, no formal holiday ceremony is planned at the African-American Military History Museum, but that facility on East 6th Street will be open on Memorial Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Normally, the museum is closed on Mondays.
