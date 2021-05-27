PEER report examines financial soundness of Mississippi pension system

“If your friends tell you that our pension is in a doomsday scenario, that’s just not right,” noted White. “If our friends tell you our pension is one of the top five in the country, that’s probably not right either. The truth is it’s somewhere in the middle. The other kernel of truth to be taken away from these two reports is that it is going to be very important for PERS to continue to monitor the health of the pension going forward over the next ten years.”