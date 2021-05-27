PEER report examines financial soundness of Mississippi pension system

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi’s pension fund is going through a routine financial checkup. The state’s legislative watchdog agency is looking at the system’s stability and what may need to change to keep it up.
This latest PEER report shows the number of public employees retiring keeps climbing but the current employees continues to drop.
“And retirees living longer,” said PERS Executive Director Ray Higgins. “That’s not uncommon for a maturing retirement system such as PERS ‘cause we’re almost 70 years old in our current form. So, it’s something that’s not out of the ordinary but it’s something we have to monitor.”
They have to monitor that because it means less money coming into the system. But the promise to those retirees hasn’t changed. The report recommends increasing the employee contributions. PERS says it’s looking at that and the board plans to consider it later this summer.
Some state lawmakers say they get the need for adjustments to keep the system running.
“We can’t continue on the pace we’re on now,” noted Rep. Chris Bell. “Change is good. We shouldn’t be afraid of change but this has to be done. We have too many eligible to retire. We don’t have enough workforce. So, it’s natural.”
Another comment from some lawmakers was that the state should figure out how to increase the workforce rather than shifting the burden to active employees.
“You’re saying to the state employees... well, you may have to contribute more to your own retirement and then we’re not giving you a raise, a substantial raise, haven’t given you a raise in many years... so your daily take home pay to take care of your families, utilities, everything is going to go down... that’s not fair to our employees,” said Rep. Earle Banks.
Earlier this year, State Auditor Shad White released a study requested from the Pew Charitable Trusts. It was a stress test of the state’s pension systems. We asked White what retirees at home should take away from the two reports.
“If your friends tell you that our pension is in a doomsday scenario, that’s just not right,” noted White. “If our friends tell you our pension is one of the top five in the country, that’s probably not right either. The truth is it’s somewhere in the middle. The other kernel of truth to be taken away from these two reports is that it is going to be very important for PERS to continue to monitor the health of the pension going forward over the next ten years.”
“We’ve seen that the number of employees paying into the system is going down,” he continued. “In some other states, the number of employees paying into their systems... that’s going up. So, we have to be even more careful than some of our sister states.”
White said it will be important for the state to mind its p’s and q’s and monitor the solvency of system as a whole. He’s optimistic about its future if the state does that.
“There’s absolutely a pathway forward to making sure the pension promises that have been made to state employees can be kept,” added White.
