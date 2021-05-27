211 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported in Miss. Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to over 317,200.
MSDH reported 211 COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the state total to 317,276 cases and 7,304 deaths.
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.
In the eight Pine Belt counties, 33,923 COVID-19 cases and 694 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 2,638 cases, 81 deaths
- Forrest: 7,764 cases, 153 deaths
- Jasper: 2,214 cases, 48 deaths
- Jones: 8,415 cases, 164 deaths
- Lamar: 6,281 cases, 88 deaths
- Marion: 2,707 cases, 80 deaths
- Perry: 1,265 cases, 38 deaths
- Wayne: 2,639 cases, 42 deaths
MSDH also is reporting over 306,872 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
According to MSDH, more than 1.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given statewide with more than 890,000 people being fully vaccinated.
Vaccinations are currently being offered to the following:
- Teachers, staff and employees in K-12, preschool or childcare settings
- First responders: Law enforcement, public safety, fire services and emergency management officials
- Adults aged 50 and older
- Anyone 16 to 49-years-old with a chronic health condition that may put them at higher risk from COVID-19
- Health care personnel and residents of long-term care facilities
Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.
To date, more than 2.7 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
