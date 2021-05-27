Increasing lumber prices affecting homebuyers, contractors

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The cost of lumber has gone through the roof as prices in the U.S. have tripled over the past 12 months, according to the National Association of Home Builders.
Homebuyers are getting hammered as an average of $35,000 is being added to the cost of building a new home.
But with interest rates at a historic low, even with higher prices for building material, homes are still being built.
Chris Westrope, a contractor in the Pine Belt, said many of his fellow contractors are trying to keep up with the demand for housing while also adjusting for construction costs.
“Well, a lot of them are trying to buy stuff in advance because it keeps going up,” contractor Chris Westrope said. “So they’re trying to buy in advance, and the last two months, we had so much rain that a lot of jobs were slow getting started. So lumber has been sitting on the job site for months and just trying to beat the prices going up, and it’s hard to bid a job right now that might be a month down the road because of the way prices are going up.”
According to the Census Bureau, construction of privately-owned homes in April was nearly 22% above the rate of homes built during the same time in 2020.
