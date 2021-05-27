Hattiesburg shooting suspect arrested in Laurel

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man wanted in an early May shooting on West 4th Street was arrested in Laurel Thursday morning.
U.S. Marshals and Laurel police arrested 21-year-old Lakendall Holliday on two warrants for aggravated assault, according to the Hattiesburg Police Department.
The charges stem from a shooting in the parking lot area of Fourth Street Bar in Hattiesburg on the morning of May 2.
One man sustained an injury to his leg that was not life-threatening and was treated at a hospital. Another man was grazed on the arm and refused treatment.
Hattiesburg police arrested 26-year-old Savon Breland in connection to the shooting on May 4. He was also charged with two counts of aggravated assault.
Holliday was booked into the Forrest County Jail.
