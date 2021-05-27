Gas prices reach highest point since 2014 ahead of Memorial Day travel

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - This weekend, Memorial Day travelers will pay the highest gas prices since 2014.
The national average price per gallon of regular gas is $3.04. In Mississippi, it’s a little less at $2.72.
“Mississippi is historically in the top 10 cheapest states in terms of gasoline prices,” said Don Redman, pubilc information officer for AAA in Mississippi.
But drivers say the spike is affecting their wallets and travels.
Sandra Bettiga, a Jackson resident, stopped in Hattiesburg Thursday to fill up on her way to the beach. She says she’s seen a variety of prices during the drive.
“$2.79! I just filled up in Jackson yesterday for $2.59, so if it’s going up 20 cents. I would think the closer I’m getting the coast, it would be cheaper,” she said.
Those filling up with mid-grade or premium gas, like Hattiesburg resident Glen Chapman, are paying on average more than $3 per gallon in Mississippi.
“I travel a lot,” Chapman said. “When you have an expensive car, you have to use the premium. So it is kind of expensive.”
Another Hub City resident, Isaiah McSwain, says he works in Pearl and spends a lot of his paycheck on his commute.
“I drive back and forth to Pearl every day. So that’s like a two-hour, almost 100 plus mile drive, and I pay $3 a gallon,” he said. “So it takes $40 to fill up my car. It’s very expensive. I’m spending like over $120 a week on just gas.”
Redman says after a drastic drop in 2020, these prices are rising because of a quick increase in demand.
“We’re thawing out, we’re coming out. We have confidence in travel,” Redman said. “We’re looking at travel projections for Memorial Day up 60% over last year. So just a surge in demand has caught the industry behind. So it’s a case of limited supply and increased demand, which is driving those prices upward.”
Driver should be aware. Mississippi Highway Patrol’s holiday enforcement period begins Friday and goes through Monday night.
