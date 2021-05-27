Former HPD officer appointed to DPS administrative position

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - A former Hattiesburg police officer has been appointed to an administrative position for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.
Mississippi DPS Commissioner Sean Tindell announced the appointment of Rusty Clark to Director of the Criminal Information Center on Thursday morning.
“Director Clark brings a wealth of experience to the Criminal Information Center,” said Tindell. “Under his leadership, the CIC will continue to effectively communicate vital information related to crimes, criminals, and criminal activity.”
Clark has been working in law enforcement for 27 years. Prior to his appointment, Clark served with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation as an investigator, district lieutenant and Mississippi Department of Corrections liaison.
“I am honored to be entrusted with the responsibility of serving as the Director of the Criminal Information Center,” said Clark. “The employees of the CIC are tasked with extraordinary responsibilities to ensure the safety of the citizens of Mississippi. Our mission is to maintain a state-of-the-art criminal records repository that the law enforcement community and the citizens of Mississippi can rely on for accurate and timely information.”
Clark has a Bachelor’s Degree in Administration of Justice from Mississippi College, along with a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice Public Administration from Liberty University. He also attended the Henry F. Williams Homicide Seminar and the FBI Mississippi Command College.
The CIC is Mississippi’s main channel for information exchange with the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s National Criminal Information Center system, other national data exchanges and statewide law enforcement information exchange within the state.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.