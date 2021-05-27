Deadline to apply for winter storm assistance approaching

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The deadline for local government, tribes, territories and certain private organizations that were affected by February’s winter storms to apply for federal assistance is Thursday, June 3.
Assistance is available in 31 Mississippi counties, including Covington and Jasper, and the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians. The other counties included in the disaster declaration are Adams, Attala, Choctaw, Claiborne, Copiah, Franklin, Grenada, Hinds, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Kemper, Lafayette, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Leake, Lincoln, Neshoba, Newton, Noxubee, Pike, Rankin, Scott, Simpson, Smith, Tallahatchie, Walthall, Warren, Winston and Yazoo.
Gov. Tate Reeves requested the federal disaster declaration after winter storms in mid-February caused damage to homes, businesses, roads, water systems and electric infrastructure across the state.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency reported six deaths related to the storms. Two deaths were reported in Warren County, and single deaths were reported in Lafayette, Neshoba, Oktibbeha and Simpson counties.
Local government, tribes, territories and certain private organizations can begin the application process by following this link: https://grantee.fema.gov.
