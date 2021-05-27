Deadline to apply for winter storm assistance approaching

Assistance is available in 31 Mississippi counties, including Covington and Jasper, and the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians. The other counties included in the disaster declaration are Adams, Attala, Choctaw, Claiborne, Copiah, Franklin, Grenada, Hinds, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Kemper, Lafayette, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Leake, Lincoln, Neshoba, Newton, Noxubee, Pike, Rankin, Scott, Simpson, Smith, Tallahatchie, Walthall, Warren, Winston and Yazoo.